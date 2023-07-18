For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A senior Tory MP’s call to reopen the British embassy in Afghanistan and resume talks with the Taliban has drawn flak as many cited the hardline regime’s violation of basic rights of women, public executions, and detention of its critics.

Tobias Ellwood, a lawmaker for Bournemouth East, released a two-minute video on Monday, calling on the UK government to look at the Taliban’s de facto rule in Afghanistan by claiming that they have achieved peace not seen since the 1970s. He did not provide evidence for his claims on the Taliban’s purported success.

He also slammed the previous Nato-led administration for not introducing “game changing programmes” now being seen in the Taliban’s rule.

“It feels different now that the Taliban have returned to power. Well it may be hard to believe but security has vastly improved, corruption is down and the opium trade has all but disappeared. Solar panels are now everywhere, powering irrigation pumps, allowing more crops to grow,” he said in the video.

The video, with more than two millions views on Twitter, drew flak for Mr Ellwood’s take on Afghanistan ignoring the situation of women, journalists, and activists who have been imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban.

“I guess critical thinking skills is not a requirement for MPs. It is past TIME for the visiting officials to talk to women, to detained and tortured journalists and activists, to members of marginalised groups when they visit Afghanistan and to not deny the ongoing Gender Apartheid (sic),” said Shaharzad Akbar, Afghan human rights activist and chairperson of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

Political affairs adviser Julien Hoez said that the MP has made women’s rights appear as not a priority.

“Tobias Ellwood from the @Conservatives seems to think that women’s rights are a secondary issue and that the UK shouldn’t make securing their freedoms a primary issue. The next election is going to be absolutely brutal for the Tories if Labour stops shooting itself in both feet,” he said in a tweet.

Another Twitter user accused the English lawmaker of spreading propaganda for the Taliban.

“Were Afghan women spoken to before the trip to Afghanistan and did they engage with women whilst there? This video comes across as promotional material for the de facto authority. Women are erased from public life. Safety where the terrorists are now in charge,” said Zehra Zaidi, Afghan activist and lawyer.

Another asked: “Did… the Taliban pay for this ad?”

The fall of Kabul in August 2021 left millions of people internally displaced and the crisis has thickened with worsening living conditions. The economic collapse has driven large swaths of the population into poverty as the flow of foreign aid has slowed down, forcing people to seek work, shelter, and aid elsewhere.

Through their chain of diktats, the Taliban stripped girls over sixth grade off their right to education, banning them from schools. Women are not allowed to attend colleges and universities since December last year, and are barred from paid work by the Taliban.

Last month, the Taliban banned beauty parlours and salons for women. Women in Afghanistan are not allowed to be in public parks, gymnasiums and markets, and are to be escorted by a male guardian, in a stark repeat of the Taliban’s 1990s rule.

Mr Ellwood said he is “far from” being a “Taliban appeaser”. He said 20 years ago his brother was killed by Islamic extremists but in the video, he has asked if the West should now engage with the Taliban after Nato’s “dramatic departure”.

In a separate write-up, the lieutenant colonel in the army reserve said that during a recent trip to Afghanistan, he “witnessed unreported compromises the war-exhausted nation is currently willing to accept”.

“After a dozen visits to the country urging Nato and the UN to do exactly what the Taliban have now achieved, I had to grapple with the harsh reality of the West’s strategic missteps.”

The MP for Bournemouth East said it is time for Britain to “rethink and re-engage” with Afghanistan and the Taliban.

He said: “The first step is reopening our embassy.

“The second is to get real. Afghanistan’s future could be war again or life as a Chinese vassal.”

Nato left Afghanistan nearly two years ago, which saw the Taliban take back power.

International human rights groups have accused the Taliban of “organised, widespread, and systematic” international crimes.

The Taliban is waging a “war on women” and its actions in Afghanistan should be investigated as possible crimes against humanity of gender persecution, according to a new legal assessment by Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).