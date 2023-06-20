For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chinese tourist has alleged that authorities in the Maldives were trying to cover up an incident of sexual assault after she was raped by a hotel staff member while on vacation there.

Xu Yitong, 26, a student in Australia who agreed to waive her right to anonymity as an alleged victim of sexual assault, told the The Independent that she received no official statement from the Maldives government or its law enforcement agencies despite filing a police complaint. She claimed the authorities were trying to cover up the incident.

On Sunday, Ms Xu detailed her harrowing experience during her stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands resort in a Twitter thread to demand action.

Ms Xu, who is a student of economics at the University of Sydney, said she arrived at the tropical island in South Asia for a holiday on 6 June but decided to extend her stay after four days and checked into the Ritz-Carlton on 10 June.

She said she was assigned a member of staff upon her arrival at the resort and he was sent to her room after she asked for help from the front desk because her phone was not working.

“I was concerned (I) didn’t know how to contact my family so I asked the front desk to help me and they sent him. He came and he let me use my sim in his phone and speak to my mother. He then sat on the bed and started chatting with me. ‘Why did you come alone, where do you live’ etc,” she wrote.

She said he started asking questions about what she was doing last night and briefly left the room only to return as her mother had sent her a WeChat message on his phone.

A view of a room at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands resort (Supplied by Xu Yitong)

She said she felt “numb” and went “blank” when he asked her if she wanted to kiss him and forced himself on her after she denied his advances.

Ms Xu said he sexually assaulted her before he left.

The tourist said she informed the resort staff and called the police who took her statement but did not arrest the accused staff member.

“I was raped in your hotel and you did nothing. You told me I did this to get a free stay. I paid the full amount to the hotel. I’m a Chinese living in Australia, my family is well reputed and rich,” she said in a tweet.

Ms Xu told The Independent that she has been only contacted by the Chinese embassy in Malé so far.

The email, seen by The Independent, said the embassy got in touch with the hotel, the deputy minister of tourism, and the police, asking them to “take the report seriously and find out the truth”.

“All three sides said they attach great importance to the case and urge the police to investigate it seriously,” it said.

Ms Xu said: “I want justice. Nothing else. I want the perpetrator to be arrested.”

“Till now (I have received) no official statement from Maldives government or tourism ministry or police,” she told The Independent.

“I believe the authorities in Maldives – specially the police – are trying to cover up the incident,” she added.

Ms Xu shared the pictures of the bruises from the alleged incident in her Twitter thread.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands said the matter was currently being investigated by police.

“We take such allegations seriously and this matter is currently with the police. The safety and well-being of our guests and associates are of the utmost importance. We continue to cooperate with the authorities, and are in regular communication with the guest,” it said in response to Ms Xu’s Twitter thread.

The Maldives Police Service (MPS) said they received the reports of rape from a resort located in Kaafu atoll, reported Raajje Online.

It said the MPS is working to collect the samples taken from the scene for investigation and questioning individuals in connection with the case. The Independent has reached out to the Maldives police for a comment.