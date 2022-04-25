The Anak Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia has erupted, spewing plumes of volcanic ash into the sky and forcing authorities in the region to warn residents to wear masks outdoors.

Reports said the eruption, that took place on Sunday, led to ash rising up to 3,000m into the sky.

“We are still recording continuous eruptions with thick clouds towering at between 500 to 3,000 metres from the peak,” Deny Mardiono of Indonesia’s Geological Agency was quoted as saying by news agencies.

He added: “People, including tourists, should adhere to the recommendation from the Geological Agency, which prohibits anyone to be within a two-kilometre radius from the crater.”

Anak Krakatoa – which means the Child of Krakatoa — has erupted 21 times in recent weeks, but officials said Sunday’s eruption was the largest recorded so far.

“We have increased the status of Mount Anak Krakatoa from level two to level three and recommend that nobody is allowed to get closer than five kilometres radius from the active crater,” Hendra Gunawan, head of the country’s Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, said.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. The country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Anak Krakatoa has been growing and erupting since it formed in 1930.

In December 2018, an eruption caused a deadly tsunami in which more than 400 people died and more than 40,000 were displaced.