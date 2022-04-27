Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi found guilty on first corruption charge and sentenced to five years in prison
A court in Myanmar has found ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption charges and sentenced her to five years in prison.
The case was the first of 11 corruption charges brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
She has been detained since the country’s generals seized power in a February 2021 coup, putting an end to the country’s brief period of democracy.
More follows
