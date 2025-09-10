At least six killed in major floods on Indonesian holiday island
Continuous heavy rains brought down two buildings in Bali's capital
At least six people have been killed in floods on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali, officials said on Wednesday.
Continuous heavy rains between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning brought down two buildings in Bali's capital, Denpasar, killing four people, and blocked off major roads, said I Nyoman Sidakarya, the head of the island's search and rescue agency.
Two more people died and 85 have been evacuated in the region of Jembrana, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday.
Flooding continued to hit Bali as of Wednesday, disrupting a busy travel destination, the agency chief Suharyanto told reporters.
Access to the island's international airport near Denpasar was limited as only trucks could use the roads, Nyoman said.
Videos on social media, which could not be authenticated, show floods on major roads leading to complete gridlock.
About 200 rescuers have been dispatched, Nyoman said.
Heavy rain also led to flooding in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara, where four people have been killed, the disaster mitigation agency said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments