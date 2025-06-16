Bali police hunt for two Australians after Melbourne man shot dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Indonesia are searching for two Australians suspected of fatally shooting another Australian man at a villa on the holiday island of Bali.

Victim Zivan Radmanovic, 32, and his friend, who sustained injuries, were allegedly ambushed at a luxury villa in Badung regency near Munggu Beach in the northern Badung district after midnight on Saturday.

While Melbourne man was shot dead, his friend, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was beaten, according to Badung police.

The Bali police on Sunday told reporters that the suspects were foreign nationals. “Witnesses told the police that the two suspects spoke English with an Australian accent,” spokesperson Ariasandy said.

The local law enforcement said they have alerted airports and other ports of exit following the incident to stop the suspects from leaving the island.

Badung Police chief Arif Batubara said "We cannot yet determine the motive". According to police, the villa had only three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened. The two victims’ wives were also there along with another foreign tourist.

Forensic doctors on Monday said preliminary examinations suggested Radmanovic had been shot in at least four parts of his body and suffered extensive injuries to his head and foot. Authorities at the Ngoerah Hospital said they were awaiting permission from the family to conduct an autopsy of Radmanovic.

Investigators recovered at least 17 bullet casings, about 55 projectile fragments and two intact projectiles from the bathroom, where the victim was shot dead.

Radmanovic's wife told the police that she was woken by her husband's screams before a man in an orange jacket shot him. Jazmyn Gourdeas claimed she "didn't recognised the men" who were reportedly wearing masks.

At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing an orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.

Mr Ghanim was released from the hospital on Sunday and was seen being pushed out in a wheelchair with his leg heavily bandaged.

“Based on the wounds of the dead victim, two shots to the left chest, they wanted him dead,” said police spokesperson. “Until we can ask [Ghamin] questions, we cannot verify the situation yet. It’s an ongoing investigation.”