Indonesia lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max three years after deadly Lion Air crash that killed 189 people

The country’s national carrier said it had no plans to reintroduce the aircraft to its fleet

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 29 December 2021 12:07
Comments
<p>Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 sits on the tarmac at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali</p>

Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 sits on the tarmac at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Indonesia on Tuesday announced it has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max, three years after the Lion Air crash which killed all 189 people on board.

The aircraft was grounded globally after a similarly deadly accident in March 2019 involving one of the aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines said it will resume flights from February. The approval for the aircraft's return in Indonesia comes months after it returned to service in the United States and Europe. Recently, countries including Australia, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore also lifted the ban on the aircraft.

Indonesia's transport ministry said in a statement that lifting of the ban would be effective immediately and that it follows an evaluation of changes to the aircraft's system by regulators.

The ministry added that the airlines must follow airworthiness directives and inspect their planes before they can fly the 737 Max again. The government officials would also inspect the planes, it added.

Recommended

The country's national carrier Garuda Indonesia, which operated on 737 Max prior to the ban, said it had no plans to reintroduce the aircraft to its fleet as it focuses on debt restructuring.

Irfan Setiaputra, chief executive of the national carrier, told Reuters that the airline has plans to cut its fleet from 142 to 66 planes under the plan.

On 29 October 2018, A Lion Air flight crashed into the Java Sea 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta's International Airport, killing all 189 people on board. In March 2019, 157 people onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed six minutes after takeoff.

Anton Sahadi, a relative of one of the passengers killed in the Lion Air crash, has urged the government to ensure proper management of the risks before returning the aircraft to service.

“The trauma is still there,” he said.

Meanwhile, a disused Boeing 737 was moved to a clifftop above a popular tourist beach, in an attempt to repurpose it as an attraction.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in