Disused Boeing 737 jet moved to Bali clifftop as tourist attraction

Owner hopes to convert plane into tourist accommodation

Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 21 December 2021 12:41
Comments
Entrepreneur plans to convert aircraft into tourist attraction in Bali, hoping to boost tourism

A retired passenger jet left abandoned in Bali has been moved to a clifftop above a popular tourist beach, in an attempt to repurpose it as an attraction.

The Boeing 737 was purchased by the Bali-based Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin, who plans to convert it into tourist accommodation.

A dozen workers used a crane to move the aircraft to the clifftop above Nyang Nyang beach.

“Because of Covid, it was a struggle for Bali - no tourists because of lockdown for almost two years now,” Demin told Bali’s Rutendo News.

“I want to make an icon showing the hope that tourists will be back here in Bali.”

Recommended

Images and video taken by locals show the plane’s body sliced in half as it was moved and reassembled on the clifftop, in the popular southern tourist area of Kuta.

In 2019, 328,000 people in Bali worked in the tourism sector, according to data from Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

The island, which usually receives around six million international visitors per year, received only 45 in 2021 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

In October alone, just two overseas visitors made it onto the tropical island.

The quietest months were July, August and September. During this time, Bali welcomed no foreign tourists.

“That is the lowest number of foreign tourist visits we’ve ever recorded,” Nyoman Gede Gunadika, head of tourism for Bali Province, told CNN.

Recommended

As of 3 December, fully vaccinated travellers from 19 countries, including China, India and France, can visit, but must spend 10 days in quarantine even if they are double jabbed.

However, very few international flights have been scheduled into the country over the past few months.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in