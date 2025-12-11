Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bonnie Blue faces deportation following her arrest in Bali for alleged pornography offences in breach of Indonesia’s strict morality laws.

The adult content creator, 26, was detained along with at least 17 male tourists from Australia and the UK, most of whom were released after questioning.

Police seized camera equipment, contraceptives and the so-called ‘Bang Bus’ used by Bonnie Blue - whose real name is Tia Billinger - during a raid of a studio where they were committing the alleged offences.

Authorities have now said Ms Billinger will be deported once an investigation is completed. She faces up to 15 years in jail if charged with pornography offences.

open image in gallery Ms Billinger is accused of pornography offences ( AFP via Getty Images )

"We will immediately take firm action, deport them, and submit them for blacklisting,” Winarko, an immigration chief at Bali airport who did not give his full name, told AFP.

Police and immigration officials said so far they can not find any evidence that the group had made pornographic material, the agency reported. Instead, the group is facing deportation for breaking tourist visa rules, by working without permits and breaching local traffic laws.

The group’s passports have been confiscated ahead of the hearing, but police did not say where the group was being detained.

Local police chief Muhammad Arif Batubara said authorities are “conducting a joint investigation regarding activities involving alleged criminal acts of pornography or... material that violates decency”.

Two Britons and one Australian man were among those detained after police received a tip-off from a “concerned citizen”, Mr Batubara said.

open image in gallery She now faces deportation, for breaching visa rules ( AFP via Getty Images )

Police received complaints that she had hired a bus to travel around the island to film explicit material during “schoolies week”, when Australian teenagers celebrate finishing high school. She was allegedly joined by at least 17 male tourists aged between 19 and 40, of British and Australian nationalities.

Authorities said they seized “school Bonnie Blue” outfits, along with cameras, condoms, flash drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and two sheets of Viagra pills from the studio.

The head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office said earlier this week that Ms Billinger was still being investigated and they wanted to “follow up on several things that were found by police”, the Daily Mail reported.

open image in gallery Ms Billinger may be blacklisted from Indonesia in future ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ms Billinger this week made her first comments to the media since she was detained, while walking into the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran, south of Kuta.

Asked whether she intended on making more explicit content in Bali, she responded according to the Mail Online: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”

The “Bang Bus” is now “over”, Ms Billinger said in a video seen by the outlet.