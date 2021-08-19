Briton to be deported from Singapore for refusing to wear mask

A British national in Singapore was sentenced to six weeks in jail for failing to wear a mask and will be deported.

Benjamin Glynn’s six-week jail sentence was backdated to 19 July 2021 - due to time he had already served, including two weeks in a mental health institution - and he was released from prison on Thursday and handed over to authorities to be deported, reported Channel News Asia (CNA).

The 40-year-old British national had been accused of breaching the country’s coronavirus protocols. In one instance, he was seen in a viral video refusing to wear a face mask on a train in May and subsequently at a court appearance in July.

He has also been accused of causing a public nuisance and for using threatening words against government officials.

Mr Glynn’s actions leading up to his conviction had become increasingly bizarre.

In the viral video on the train, when he was urged by co-passengers to wear a mask, he was heard saying he was very religious “and I hate seeing uncles, granddads with the mask on”.

Afterwards, when two police officers reached his home to question him, he cooperated initially, but then turned aggressive, according to their testimony on Wednesday.

“I will f***ing drop anyone who tries to cuff me,” Mr Glynn said, according to the officers, who told the court that he adopted a boxing stance, something he denied doing.

During the court proceedings, Mr Glynn broke down and claimed to be “psychologically tortured,” reported CNA.

“Please drop these unlawful charges against me, return my stolen passport and allow me to return to England and to be united with my two kids,” he was quoted as saying by the channel.

Mr Glynn’s self defence rested on the claim that he was above Singapore’s laws because he did not enter into a “contract” to agree to wear a mask, said a CNA report.

“I answer to God. I will cause no damage to any living man or property and I’m standing up for my God-given unalienable right to not wear a mask,” he said.

The judge said Mr Glynn was “completely misguided” in his beliefs that he was under “some higher law” and was exempt from the country’s laws on wearing masks.

In yet another bizarre incident during the proceedings, a woman was escorted outside after she allegedly shouted that it was a “kangaroo court” after her mask came undone and she refused to comply with the authorities.

Singapore is known for its tough enforcement of rules. In some cases, expats have had their work permits taken away for breaking the rules. The country has also fined and jailed individuals for breaking Covid rules.