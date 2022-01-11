A famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for bravery has died at the age of eight.

The rat, named Magawa, was trained to sniff out landmines and explosives in Cambodia and uncovered more than 100 of the devices in an illustrious five-year career.

Trained by the Belgian charity APOPO, the rat would alert its handlers about the lethal mines so that they could then be safely removed.

Magawa was able to locate the explosives by sniffing out a chemical compound within the mines and cleared more than 141,000 square metres of land in total - the equivalent of 20 football pitches.

The charity said that the rat “passed away peacefully” at the weekend and had “spent most of the last week playing with his usual enthusiasm”.

However they added that by the weekend Magawa had “started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days”.

“All of us at APOPO are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done,” the charity added.

They praised the rat’s “amazing sense of smell” that allowed “communities in Cambodia to live, work and play; without fear of losing life or limb.”

Up to six million landmines were laid in the southeast Asian country during its three-decade civil war which ended in 1998, causing tens of thousands of casualties.

Magawa, who was bred in Tanzania, had to undergo a year of training before uncovering bombs in Cambodia.

The rat was able to search a field the size of a tennis court in just twenty minutes, something that would usually take a person with a metal detector between one and four days.

Magawa, the mine-sniffing rat, searches for dangerous explosives in Cambodia (PA)

An African giant pouch rat, it weighed 1.2kg and was 70 cm long. Two years ago Magawa was awarded with a gold medal from the UK veterinary charity PDSA for “life-saving devotion to duty, in the location and clearance of deadly landmines in Cambodia.”

Of the 30 animal recipients of the award, Magawa was the first rat to receive the honour.

Magawa retired in June last year and its handler, Malen, said at the time that the rat was “slowing down” and she wanted to “respect his needs”. “Magawa’s performance has been unbeaten,” she said, “and I have been proud to work side-by-side with him.”

“He is small but he has helped save many lives allowing us to return much-needed safe land back to our people as quickly and cost-effectively as possible,” she added.

APOPO said a new batch of young rats had been assessed by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre and passed “with flying colours”.