A warship from the Second World War has become a fresh diplomatic flashpoint between the Philippines and China as the grounded and rusted vessel is being used as a base in the disputed South China Sea.

On Tuesday, China asked the Philippines in a recurring demand to tow away the grounded warship from a reef in the disputed region and return it to its “unoccupied state”. Manila uses the grounded warship as a makeshift military base.

“China once again urges the Philippine side to immediately remove the warship from Second Thomas Shoal and restore it to its unoccupied state,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said it has communicated to the Philippines on the Second Thomas Shoal issue “many times” using diplomatic channels, but claimed its goodwill and sincerity have been “ignored”.

Known to have served the US Navy during the Second World War and the Vietnam war, the BRP Sierra Madre was deliberately run aground in the late 1990s on the Second Thomas Shoal to help the Philippines assert its regional sovereignty in its dispute with China.

While it was grounded to check the advance of China in the contested maritime region, it has become the latest point of contention between Beijing and Manila after more than two decades, as the former continues to expand its dominance in the waters.

This comes just a day after Manila accused China’s coastguard of “excessive and offensive actions” against its vessels after facing a water cannon from Chinese forces in the maritime area.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry also accused the Philippines of permanently occupying the reef.

“Twenty-four years have passed, the Philippine side has not only failed to tow away the warship, but also attempted to repair and reinforce it on a large scale to achieve permanent occupation of the Ren’ai Reef,” the spokesperson said, using the Chinese name for the Second Thomas Shoal.

Responding to the charges, the Philippines said it will not abandon the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.

“The Philippines will never abandon our post in Ayungin Shoal,” said Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the Philippines’ National Security Council, referring to the Philippines’ own name for the shoal.

“We urge China not to escalate matters by water cannons or military-grade lasers, which places Philippines lives at risk, but by sincere negotiations and other diplomatic means,” he said.

Tensions between China and the Philippines continue to spike over territorial control in the South China Sea as president Ferdinand Marcos Jr pivoted back to the US, which supports Manila in its maritime disputes with China.

China has long claimed sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, even though it overlaps with the waters of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines.