The Philippines has condemned a Chinese coast guard ship’s use of a water cannon on a Filipino supply boat.

Footage appears to show the moment the cannon was fired to block the vessel, which was delivering new troops, food, water and fuel to a Philippine-occupied shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

Such disputes have long been regarded as an Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the rivalry between the United States and China in the region.

Beijing claims ownership over virtually the entire strategic waterway despite international rulings that have invalidated China’s vast territorial claims.