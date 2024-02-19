British journalist Clare Rewcastle Brown was preparing for her workday as usual when her phone started lighting up with WhatsApp messages.

“Oh my goodness, I am so sorry”, read one text.

The 64-year-old investigative journalist was as shocked as anyone to read that she had been sentenced in absentia to two years in prison by a Malaysian court, sparking a flurry of messages of support from her alarmed friends, colleagues and family. She was convicted of defaming the country’s former Queen Nur Zahirah in her book “The Sarawak Report – The Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose”.