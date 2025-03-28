Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mapped: The regions hit worst by 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand

Earthquake strikes near Myanmar’s second-largest city

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 28 March 2025 09:24 GMT
Comments
Moment building collapses as Myanmar earthquake tremors hit Bangkok

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake turned high-rise buildings to rubble and sent people rushing out of their homes in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

At least five people were killed after the quake struck at a depth of 10km, about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more.

The powerful earthquake struck about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay
The powerful earthquake struck about 17.2km from Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay (The Independent/Datawrapper)

Three people died in Myanmar after a mosque partially collapsed, according to reports. The quake destroyed multiple buildings and damaged palaces in popular tourist areas of Myanmar – a country already affected by the ongoing civil war between the military and the armed rebel forces.

An officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters: "We have started the search and are going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet."

People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday
People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (Reuters)

Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets of the city. The colonial era Ava bridge which connected the Mandalay and Sagaing regions, collapsed into the Irrawady River shortly after the first jolt.

The quake brought down a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok, killing at least two workers, the local police said. A rescue operation in underway to save dozens of trapped workers.

Impacted area of the massive 7.7 earthquake
Impacted area of the massive 7.7 earthquake (USGS)

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes as water cascaded down from an elevated pool at a luxury hotel.

(AFP/Getty)

Water from high-rise rooftop pools sloshed over the side as they shook, and debris fell from many buildings as the long-lasting earthquake rattled the city.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in