Woman plunges into 8m-deep sinkhole after pavement collapses

An Indian woman fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur after a pavement caved in, Malaysian authorities said.

The incident happened in the Dang Wangi area of the Malaysian capital that is straddled by the city’s two main rivers – Klang and Gombak. The parts of the district experienced flash flood on Thursday from the heavy downpour, causing the rivers to overflow, reported the South China Morning Post.

Kuala Lumpur’s fire and rescue department, which received a distress call early Friday, barricaded part of the area and used an excavator to clear the debris.

There were no signs of the victim, who is yet to be identified.

“We have conducted a manual search but failed to find the victim. We expect to continue with a more extensive excavation in the subsidence area soon,” Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Rescue operation after woman falls into 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur ( EPA )

“The search will continue until the victim is found,” said local police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman. He declined to comment when asked about the possible condition of the woman, or the cause of the incident.

The authorities are sifting through the security camera to find more details.

“At present, we are reviewing CCTV footage and taking witness statements from those present at the scene,” Dang Wangi district police chief assistant commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman told Bernama, the Malaysian National News Agency.

“No further details on the exact chronology of the incident can be provided at this time. We will update information once the victim is found,” the senior policeman was quoted as saying.