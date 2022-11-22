Indonesia earthquake: Death toll rises to 252 with dozens still missing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 252 people have now died in the earthquake that struck western Java in Indonesia on Monday, the local government said, with dozen still reported missing.

About 377 people have been injured, the authorities confirmed in an Instagram post, adding that over 7,000 people have been displaced following the 5.6-magnitude earthquake.

The majority of the deaths – 162 – occurred in the country‘s most populous province of West Java, officials said, with this number also expected to rise.

More follows