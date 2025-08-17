Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia leaving dozens injured and two critical
Strong shaking from shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake causes panic in central Sulawesi
At least 29 people were injured after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s central Sulawesi, sending residents scrambling from buildings in the early hours of Sunday.
The shallow quake, striking at a depth of 1 km (6.2 miles), shook Poso Regency and was felt across nearby areas, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said.
Two people were critically injured and were receiving treatment at a hospital.
One church was reportedly damaged, and sections of another church that were under renovation gave way during the earthquake, trapping several people under the rubble.
A video from Poso shows worshippers gathered in a church singing hymns when the tremors struck. As the shaking intensified, the congregation abruptly stopped, with people screaming and rushing towards the exits in panic.
Another video captured by a surveillance camera showed intense shaking inside a grocery store.
There were no immediate reports of deaths, BNBP added.
Indonesia sits on the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create large numbers of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
