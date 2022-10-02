Indonesia football violence - live: 174 dead after riot and stampede in Kanjuruhan stadium
Stampede seen as one of world’s worst stadium disasters after fans pour into pitch
More Than 100 Football Fans And Two Police Officers Killed In Indonesia Stampede
At least 174 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.
The incident took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.
The initial casualties were reported as 130, but East Java’s deputy governor said the toll increased to 174.
Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.
“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” said East Java police chief Nico Afnita, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.
The International Football Federation (FIFA) has communicated with Indonesia’s football association (PSSI) and requested a report on the incident.
Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to stop Liga 1 matches until the probe wraps up.
Indonesia’s police headquarters deploys team to identify victims
The Indonesian Police (Polri) Headquarters has deployed a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team to assist the East Java Regional Police to identify victims of a stampede that killed at least 174 people after violence following a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya on Saturday evening.
“The National Police Headquarters sends a DVI team to Malang to coordinate with the East Java Regional Police’s DVI team and local hospitals to expedite (victim) identification,” Head for Public Information Section of the Polri’s Public Relations Division Senior Commissioner Nurul Azizah was quoted as saying to Antara News.
The team will help identify the victims and provide medical aid to the injured.
World's worst crowd disasters
Police in Indonesia’s East Java province fired tear gas after several fights broke out at a football match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2.
Read this Associated Press report on some of the world’s worst crowd disasters:
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death
President Joko Widodo expresses condolences, orders probe
Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has offered his condolences for those who lost their lives in a fatal stampede at a football match in East Java on Saturday night.
In televised comments on Sunday, the president said: “I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future.”
“We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”
He ordered the youth and sports minister, the national police chief and the chairman of the PSSI to carry out a thorough assessment of the match and its security procedures.
The PSSI has also been ordered to temporarily suspend Liga 1 until it can be evaluated and security procedures improved.
Banned by FIFA, tear gas fired in Indonesia stadium
Police in Indonesia’s East Java fired tear gas into a crowd after a riot broke out when a football game ended with hosts Arema FC losing to Persebaya Surabaya FC 3-2.
While tear gas is banned by FIFA in football stadiums, riot officers responded by firing tear gas, including towards the stadium’s stands, causing panic.
“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a news conference early on Sunday
Fatal stampede at football match kills 174
At least 174 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.
The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.
