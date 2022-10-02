Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664695827

Indonesia football violence - live: 174 dead after riot and stampede in Kanjuruhan stadium

Stampede seen as one of world’s worst stadium disasters after fans pour into pitch

Sravasti Dasgupta
Sunday 02 October 2022 08:30
Comments

More Than 100 Football Fans And Two Police Officers Killed In Indonesia Stampede

At least 174 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

The incident took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

The initial casualties were reported as 130, but East Java’s deputy governor said the toll increased to 174.

Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” said East Java police chief Nico Afnita, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has communicated with Indonesia’s football association (PSSI) and requested a report on the incident.

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to stop Liga 1 matches until the probe wraps up.

Recommended

1664695827

Indonesia’s police headquarters deploys team to identify victims

The Indonesian Police (Polri) Headquarters has deployed a Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team to assist the East Java Regional Police to identify victims of a stampede that killed at least 174 people after violence following a football match between Arema FC and Persebaya on Saturday evening.

“The National Police Headquarters sends a DVI team to Malang to coordinate with the East Java Regional Police’s DVI team and local hospitals to expedite (victim) identification,” Head for Public Information Section of the Polri’s Public Relations Division Senior Commissioner Nurul Azizah was quoted as saying to Antara News.

The team will help identify the victims and provide medical aid to the injured.

Paramedics transport an injured soccer fan during a soccer match riot at a hospital near Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java, 02 October 2022

(EPA)
Sravasti Dasgupta2 October 2022 08:30
1664694927

World's worst crowd disasters

Police in Indonesia’s East Java province fired tear gas after several fights broke out at a football match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2.

Read this Associated Press report on some of the world’s worst crowd disasters:

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death

Sravasti Dasgupta2 October 2022 08:15
1664694027

President Joko Widodo expresses condolences, orders probe

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has offered his condolences for those who lost their lives in a fatal stampede at a football match in East Java on Saturday night.

In televised comments on Sunday, the president said: “I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country. Don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future.”

“We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”

He ordered the youth and sports minister, the national police chief and the chairman of the PSSI to carry out a thorough assessment of the match and its security procedures.

The PSSI has also been ordered to temporarily suspend Liga 1 until it can be evaluated and security procedures improved.

People stand near a damaged car following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province, Indonesia

(via REUTERS)
Sravasti Dasgupta2 October 2022 08:00
1664693127

Banned by FIFA, tear gas fired in Indonesia stadium

Police in Indonesia’s East Java fired tear gas into a crowd after a riot broke out when a football game ended with hosts Arema FC losing to Persebaya Surabaya FC 3-2.

While tear gas is banned by FIFA in football stadiums, riot officers responded by firing tear gas, including towards the stadium’s stands, causing panic.

“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” East Java police chief Nico Afinta said in a news conference early on Sunday

Football fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia on 1 October

(AP)
Sravasti Dasgupta2 October 2022 07:45
1664691891

Fatal stampede at football match kills 174

At least 174 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia.

The incident, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

Sravasti Dasgupta2 October 2022 07:24

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in