At least 174 people have been killed and 180 others injured after a stampede at a football match in Indonesia, which is being seen as one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

The incident took place on Saturday night in East Java province’s Malang after Arema FC lost to Persebaya Surabaya.

The initial casualties were reported as 130, but East Java’s deputy governor said the toll increased to 174.

Video footage on local television channels showed fans pouring onto the pitch.

“It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” said East Java police chief Nico Afnita, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has communicated with Indonesia’s football association (PSSI) and requested a report on the incident.

Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to stop Liga 1 matches until the probe wraps up.