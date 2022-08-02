Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tourism companies go on strike after Indonesia hikes komodo dragons tax by 18 times overnight

Indonesia is home to around 3,300 rare Komodo dragons – one of the world’s largest lizards

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 02 August 2022 13:24
Comments
<p>A Komodo dragon walks at the Komodo National Park in Komodo island, Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province</p>

A Komodo dragon walks at the Komodo National Park in Komodo island, Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province

(Reuters)

Workers of tourism companies in Indonesia launched a strike a day after authorities imposed a dramatic surge in ticket prices to view the country’s famous Komodo dragons, sparking fears of losses.

Indonesia has around 3,300 rare Komodo dragons, one of the world’s largest lizards which can grow up to 3m (10ft) in length.

These lizards, which can kill large prey with a single venomous bite, attract millions of tourists all year round.

But government officials on Monday said the prices of tickets for the main islands that are a part of the Komodo national park would be increased by 18 times more to 3.75 million rupiah (£206.6), a move local workers have said could backfire and discourage tourists.

The revised park fees became applicable on the same day.

The government explained that charging more could help them preserve the habitat of the endemic reptile, but tourism stakeholders and activists have urged officials to roll back the move which could hurt local communities reliant on the sector.

Recommended

Tour guide Leo Embo, participating in the strike, warned the direct hit to their income and the losses could impact them drastically.

“This has caused uncertainty among us. We decided to go on strike even when we’re suffering from a loss here... this might as well be suicide,” said Mr Embo, one of the 24 local workers association demonstrating against the government’s move.

The move comes shortly after an earlier decision to restrict the number of visitors to the park to 200,000 annually earlier this month.

On Tuesday, visuals from the local KompasTV showed an altercation between demonstrators and police officials at the site of the strike. Dozens of protestors had been arrested, according to the local reports.

Four-month-old juvenile Komodo dragons, hatched in captivity as part of a breeding programme for the endangered lizard, are seen in their enclosure

(AFP via Getty Images)

Indonesian tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said the administration is taking stock of the situation and urged protesting workers to engage with the government.

A Unesco world heritage site, the national park situated in Indonesia’s southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara spreads across three main islands called Komodo, Rinca and Padar along with 26 smaller islands.

The islands saw nearly 222,000 visitors in 2019 before the pandemic struck, following which the park suffered from low footfall for two years.

Recommended

Only about a quarter of people annually have visited the islands in the following years, serving a blow to the tourism-reliant businesses on the island.

The Komodo dragon, also known as the monitor lizard, has been moved from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) vulnerable list to its list of endangered species.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in