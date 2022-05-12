Komodo Island, known for its Komodo dragon population, is to close for one year.

The Indonesian island is home to the world’s largest lizards and is a popular tourist attraction.

However, government officials will shut off the island to visitors from January 2020 for 12 months, according to local media reports.

The move follows the theft of 41 Komodo dragons by an alleged smuggling ring in March; they were sold abroad for 500 million rupiah (£26,825) each.

During the island’s closure, a conservation programme will attempt to increase the lizard population, which is currently at around 5,000.

Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia Show all 8 1 /8 Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia A Bajau diver hunts fish underwater using a traditional spear A Bajau diver hunts fish underwater using a traditional spear Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia A Bajau diver A Bajau diver hunts fish underwater using a traditional spear Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia The Bajau village of Jaya Bakti The Bajau village of Jaya Bakti Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia Jaya Bakti homes from the water Jaya Bakti homes from the water Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia A Bajau diver displays a traditional wooden diving mask A Bajau diver displays a traditional wooden diving mask Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia A Bajau villager demonstrates the use of traditional wooden goggles A Bajau villager demonstrates the use of traditional wooden goggles Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia A young Bajau girl looks on in excitement as her father, a traditional Bajau diver, returns to Jaya Bakti from a two-week fishing trip A young Bajau girl looks on in excitement as her father, a traditional Bajau diver, returns to Jaya Bakti from a two-week fishing trip Melissa Ilardo Bajau 'sea nomads' of Indonesia A small, unnamed island serves as a haven for visiting Bajau houseboats A small, unnamed island serves as a haven for visiting Bajau houseboats. Melissa Ilardo

Komodo National Park, which comprises the larger islands of Komodo, Padar and Rinca, plus 26 smaller ones, received 10,250 visitors per month in 2018, 95 per cent of whom were foreign tourists.

Only Komodo Island will close according to reports – the rest of the Unesco-listed national park is to remain open.

Recommended Justin Bieber blamed for closure of Icelandic canyon

However, after 10 hectares of land were razed by a fire allegedly started by a tossed cigarette last summer, plans are afoot to cap the number of visitors to the park to 5,000 a month.

Once the new regulations are in place, it’s expected that travellers will have to register online before travelling there.

It’s the latest in a long line of places to introduce caps on visitor numbers.

From 1 January, Machu Picchu in Peru has required visitors to select specific time slots and arrive within one hour of them or risk being turned away.

✕ Support free-thinking journalism and attend Independent events

This means that travellers who book for a 10am time slot need to arrive before 11am. There’s also a strict four-hour time limit for each visit, plus all tourists must be out by 5.30pm.

The Incan citadel in the Peruvian Andes first introduced ticketing in 2017, after surging tourist numbers prompted Unesco to threaten to put the attraction on its list of world heritage sites in danger.