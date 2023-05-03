For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indonesian woman fell to her death after she forced opened the wrong set of doors in an airport lift and fell down the shaft.

Aisiah Sinta Dewi, 38, fell out of the lift at Kualanamu Airport in Medan, northern Indonesia, on 24 April.

While she had made a panicked call to a family member about being trapped and was reported missing, her body was only found three days later.

It later emerged that the incident had been captured by surveillance cameras, with CCTV footage showing Dewi moments before she fell to her death.

The footage shows her entering the lift through one set of doors.

She is then seen turning to push a button for the second floor.

The footage shows her standing and waiting as she looks at her phone and a second set of doors opened up behind her.

Then she appeared to push the lift button again, still facing the doors she had entered from.

Dewi then appears to make a distressed phone call before forcibly opening the closed doors, after which she steps through.

Her body was eventually found by airport staff investigating reports of a foul smell.

Her family had asked staff at the airport to search for her after they lost contact with her.

Dewi had reportedly called her niece to tell her she was trapped before she died.

Airport officials said that the lift was functioning normally, reported CNN Indonesia. They did not say when the checks were conducted.

Dewi’s brother Raja Hasibuan said that poor elevator security was responsible for his sister’s death.

“This is an international-level airport. How are safety standards like this?” he was quoted as saying.

“The response from the staff was very, very unsatisfactory.”

Twelve witnesses, including airport officers and security personnel have subsequently been questioned by the police.

Police said additional witnesses may be interviewed later.