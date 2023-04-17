For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Separatist gunmen in Indonesia claimed to have killed 13 army personnel deployed to rescue a New Zealand pilot taken hostage in the restive Papua province after Jakarta did not respond to their request for negotiations.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) had abducted New Zealand pilot Philip Mehrtens in February. The group initially demanded Jakarta recognise the area’s independence in exchange for the pilot, but had told Reuters this month they were prepared to drop that demand and seek dialogue.

The TPNPB said its members had attacked two military posts in Yal and Mugi districts in Nduga Regency on Saturday.

The rebel group said its members killed 13 Indonesian military and police officials in the attack in Mugi, reported CNN. Indonesia’s military, however, said one soldier had died in the attack.

Indonesian military spokesperson Julius Widjojono said on Sunday that other soldiers were dispatched to several sites in the search for captured Susi Air pilot Mr Mehrtens. They said they faced communication difficulties due to bad weather.

“As of 2.03pm local time the information we have is one died. We have not received any other information because it is difficult to reach the area, especially with the uncertain weather,” Mr Widjojono said when asked about the higher casualty numbers.

He said the military will intensify the operation to rescue Mr Mehrtens as they have identified the pilot’s location.

“We asked the Indonesian and New Zealand governments to free the hostages through peaceful negotiations,” rebel spokesperson Sebby Sambom said in a recorded message on Sunday.

“But the Indonesian military and police attacked civilians on March 23. Because of that the TPNPB troops said they would take revenge and it had already started,” Mr Sambom said, adding that fighting was continuing on Sunday.

Herman Taryaman, a military spokesperson in Papua, denied allegations of an attack on civilians in March, saying the security forces were protecting civilians chased away by the rebels.

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has been continuing for decades in the remote and resource-rich Papua region.

Analysts have said the conflict has intensified significantly in recent years.

It began after a controversial 1969 vote supervised by the UN saw the former Dutch territory brought under Indonesian control.

Additional reporting by agencies