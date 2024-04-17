Over 800 people evacuated as Indonesia’s Ruang volcano spews ‘explosive hot clouds’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hundreds of people in Indonesia have been forced to evacuate after a volcano in the North Sulawesi Province erupted multiple times on Tuesday.

Mount Ruang, located on the Ruang island about 100km from the provincial capital Manado, erupted at 9.45pm (local time) on Tuesday and twice during the early hours of Wednesday.

It spewed lava and "explosive hot clouds" more than a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to evacuate more than 800 people from the region.

Mount Ruang Volcano erupts in North Sulawesi, Indonesia ( EPA )

Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level to the second highest level following the increased volcanic activity, Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an official at Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), told Reuters.

The eruptions of Mt Ruang were triggered by recent earthquakes on the island, she said. "We must clear the island because we anticipate there could be more eruptions."

Authorities have prohibited activities within a 4km distance from the crater.

So far there have been no reports of any deaths or injuries but people were evacuated from two villages to a nearby island of Tagulandang. Ruang Island is home to about 838 residents said Ms Heruningtyas.

A handout photo made available by Indonesian Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation shows smoke an lava erupting from Mount Ruang ( EPA )

The first eruption on Tuesday pushed an ash column 2km into the sky, while the second pushed it to 2.5km, according to the geological agency.

Images shared by authorities showed flows of red lava streaming down the mountain, reflected in the waters below, and billowing clouds of grey ash above its crater.

Indonesia is located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire” and has 142 volcanoes. The country has the largest global population living close to a volcano, with around 8.6 million Indonesians residing within 10km of a volcano.

Thousands of people were earlier forced to evacuate after the country’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted in January.