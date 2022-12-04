Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations begin on most densely populated island amid tsunami fears
Hundreds moved to temporary shelters as volcano releases searing gas clouds and rivers of lava
Indonesia: Earthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Java island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick columns of ash spread over 4,000 feet into the sky.
Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.
The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocking out the sun as thick plumes of smoke spread over 4,000ft into the sky.
Gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes, traveling toward a nearby river.
Authorities said no casualties have been reported so far and have warned residents to stay at a distance of 5km from the crater’s mouth.
They have also been warned to keep off the southeastern sector area along the Besuk Kobokan river, located about 13km from the crater.
Joko Sambang, who heads the disaster management agency in Lumajang, East Java province, said hundreds of people have been moved to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas. Residents consisted mostly of woman, children and elders.
Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that the country’s Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami there after the eruption.
Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted numerous times in the last 200 years. Its last major eruption was in December 2021 which left 51 people dead and several hundreds injured with serious burns.
More than 10,000 villagers were then evacuated.
Indonesia is located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire” and has 142 volcanoes. The country has the largest global population living in close range to a volcano.
About 8.6 million of Indonesians live within the 10km range of a volcano.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies