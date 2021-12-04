Terrified locals run for their lives as Indonesia's Mount Semeru sends a huge cloud of volcanic smoke and ash billowing into the sky.

A volcanic ash plume rose to an estimated 40000ft before raining down on residents, the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center said while issuing a warning.

Dramatic footage captures locals running from the mountain as grey clouds fill the sky in a doomsday-like scene.

Another clip captures the ash cloud moving gradually over the land as shocked witnesses stand nearby.

Locals have been plunged into darkness as the ash cloud becomes increasingly so dense sunlight can't pass through it.

