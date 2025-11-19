Civilians run to safety after Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts and spews 54,000ft ash cloud
Indonesian authorities have increased the alert level of Java Island's tallest mountain to the highest
Civilians have run for safety after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted on Wednesday, sending a 54,000ft cloud of ash into the air.
Residents have been put on high alert on the island and urged to keep at least 2.5km away from the volcano to avoid health risks.
Semeru, more than 3,600 metres (12,000 feet) high, is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes. It is the highest mountain on the Indonesian island of Java. An eruption in 2021 caused the deaths of at least 57 people.
In a statement, Australia’s Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) warned local residents to stay within 500m of the riverbank along Besuk Kobokan to avoid being hit by “an expansion of hot clouds and lava flows”.
Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.
More to follow...
