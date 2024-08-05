Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man in Indonesia killed his neighbour for persistently asking why he wasn’t married, police said.

Parlindungan Siregar, 45, attacked Asgim Irianto, 60, a retired civil servant, with a piece of wood around 8pm on 29 July, the Straits Times reported. The incident took place in Tapanuli Selatan in north Sumatra.

Assistant police commissioner Maria Marpaung said on 31 July that Irianto ran out after Siregar attacked him but fell down after he was hit on the head. Siregar continued hitting him until their neighbours intervened.

They took Irianto to a local community health centre but he died on the way.

Siregar was arrested shortly after and admitted to plotting his neighbour’s murder, Ms Marpaung said.

“He was determined to beat Mr Asgim to death because of the frequent taunts about his single status.”

Police said the neighbours didn’t share a particularly cordial relationship. They would argue over their chicken going into each other’s coops.

Last month, a man in Indonesia allegedly stabbed his friend to death after they got into an argument over which came first, the chicken or the egg.

The suspect, identified only as DR, stabbed Kadir Markus from Muna Regency in Southeast Sulawesi province at least 15 times after they got into a heated argument over the riddle on 24 July.