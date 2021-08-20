Malaysia’s king on Friday appointed Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the new prime minister of the country, making him the country’s third prime minister in three years.

Mr Ismail Sabri, who previously served as deputy prime minister, succeeds Muhyiddin Yassin after he lost his parliamentary majority, steeping down after a little over 17 months in power.

The appointment comes as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with a surge of Covid infections and a growing public discontent over an economic slump and the handling of the pandemic.

Mr Ismail Sabri, 61, achieved a slim majority after receiving the support of 114 members of parliament out of a total of 222, the palace said in a statement.

His appointment marked the return to the top post of the country’s “grand old party”, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which had ruled Malaysia since the country gained independence from Britain in 1957 until it was voted out in 2018 over accusations of graft.

“The king hopes the political crisis ends immediately and members of parliament can put aside their political agenda ... the people should not be burdened by unending political crisis at this time,” the palace said in a statement.

Mr Ismail Sabri has become Malaysia’s third prime minister since the 2018 election.

The UMNO had withdraw their support for Mr Muhyiddin last month over his failure to manage the pandemic. Malaysia has seen almost 1.5 million Covid cases and more than 13,400 deaths.

