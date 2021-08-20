Covid news – live: Delta variant can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, study reveals
The latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has found that the Delta variant of Covid-19 can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — however, mortality among vaccinated people is much less.
With the detection of two more Covid-19 positive cases in New Zealand’s capital Wellington, the government is due to take a final decision on whether to end or extend the lockdown that was imposed earlier this week.
Meanwhile, in India, a 56-year-old Covid-19 patient has fully recovered after being on ventilator support for 109 days — a record in itself. His lungs were fully damaged, doctors at the hospital where he was receiving treatment said.
A photo of “very sick Covid-19 infected patients” lying on the floor at an antibody treatment site in Florida has shocked the residents of the state. Florida has seen a record number of hospitalisations recently.
UK’s mass rollout of Covid-19 booster doses for all above 50 years of age may be shelved
The Telegraph reported that the scientists are considering limiting the booster dose for only the most vulnerable in the country.
The UK had initially said that booster doses would be available for all starting from September.
Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford had said earlier this month that booster doses were not currently needed by Britain and that the vaccines should be, in fact, given to other countries.
The World Health Organisation had also put a moratorium on booster shots till September.
Indian Covid patient recovers after 109 days on ventilator support
A 56-year-old Covid-19 patient has fully recovered after being on ventilator support for 109 days — a record in itself.
Mohamed Muddhija’s lungs were fully damaged, doctors at Chennai’s Rela Hospital told the media. He received support from “artificial lungs” — or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) — for 62 days.
Doctors said that he is India’s longest surviving patient on ECMO without transplantation.
On his discharge from the hospital, Mr Muddhija told NDTV: “It’s my second birth. Whatever they (doctors) asked me to do I did. I had put all my efforts in God’s hands.” He had tested positive for Covid-19 in April.
Meanwhile, India recorded 36,571 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
New Zealand infections spread to the capital Wellington
With the detection of two Covid-19 positive cases in New Zealand’s capital Wellington, the government is due to take a final decision on whether to end or extend the lockdown that was imposed earlier this week.
The country recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, local reports said.
The total number of infections across the country is now 31.
Eight out of the 11 new cases are in Auckland and three are in Wellington. The health ministry said that they had recently travelled to Auckland.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had on Tuesday announced a snap lockdown after one case of Covid-19 was found after more than six months in New Zealand.
The latest data also reveals that New Zealand has fully inoculated only about 23 per cent of its population.
Delta variant can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated, ICMR study reveals
The latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has found that the Delta variant of Covid-19 can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — however, mortality among vaccinated people is much less.
The study, conducted in Chennai in India, found that the proportion of patients with moderate and severe illness was significantly lower in those who were fully inoculated.
The study, however, suggested that “non-pharmaceutical interventions must continue to slow down the transmission combined with speedy vaccination coverage.”
The ICMR study, approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee of ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai said that “no deaths were reported in the fully vaccinated group, whereas three partially vaccinated (patients) and seven unvaccinated patients died.”
India has fully inoculated 13 per cent of its eligible population so far. And aims to target the entire adult population by the end of the year.
