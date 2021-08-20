Covid testing in Wellington, New Zealand, on 24 June 2021 (AP)

The latest Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has found that the Delta variant of Covid-19 can infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — however, mortality among vaccinated people is much less.

With the detection of two more Covid-19 positive cases in New Zealand’s capital Wellington, the government is due to take a final decision on whether to end or extend the lockdown that was imposed earlier this week.

Meanwhile, in India, a 56-year-old Covid-19 patient has fully recovered after being on ventilator support for 109 days — a record in itself. His lungs were fully damaged, doctors at the hospital where he was receiving treatment said.

In the UK, the mass roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose for those above 50 years of age could be shelved, reports said.

A photo of “very sick Covid-19 infected patients” lying on the floor at an antibody treatment site in Florida has shocked the residents of the state. Florida has seen a record number of hospitalisations recently.