The Malaysian government has unveiled plans to tighten safety protocols of the country’s military university amid backlash over a series of bullying and “inhumane” abuse cases.

The National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), which comes under the purview of the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces, has faced increasing scrutiny after multiple disturbing cases of misconduct.

The most recent case involved a 19-year-old cadet who was stomped on by a senior officer, resulting in fractures to his ribs and spine, reported news agency Bernama on 22 November. Another incident, reported in October, involved a senior cadet accused of pressing a hot iron to the chest of his junior, leaving burn marks. The accused has been charged in court.

The new measures at UPNM would include more frequent roll calls and additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the university’s training academy, announced country’s defence minister Khaled Nordin on 8 December.

“If fights occur, roll calls may be conducted at 10pm or 2am, depending on the situation, to ensure better monitoring and response,” Mr Khaled told reporters.

The defence minister was responding to questions about potential new regulations or platforms for victims to file complaints at UPNM. He confirmed that bullying incidents often involve cadets, particularly as students from various years interact in the academy. “The academy is where all students from the first- to fourth-year interact. The three to four years (age gap), senior-junior dynamics can lead to such cases,” Mr Khaled added.

The increase in safety measures follows remarks from the Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who had called for an end to the “inhumane” culture of bullying at the university. Also the chancellor of the university, the Sultan on 3 December stated, “If the bullying and abuse continues, don’t associate my name with the university anymore.”

Expressing regret over the continuing bullying cases at UPNM, he noted that they had resulted in serious injuries and even death in the past. “This is an inhumane act. I want the defence ministry to take this seriously because bullying cases have occurred several times in ALK UPNM,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

The King’s remarks came in the wake of reports of a 22-year-old cadet causing injuries to a junior by stomping on him with spiked boots. In a separate incident, another cadet officer was accused of using a steam iron to burn his junior.

In his comments on 8 December, Mr Khaled emphasised that the defence ministry would not tolerate any form of bullying. “What’s crucial is to send a clear message that we will not compromise on such behaviour. We will take firm action and ensure the punishments are widely publicised,” he said.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the defence minister has spoken out about measures to curb bullying at the university. Earlier in November, Mr Khaled had announced that five cadet officers involved in bullying incidents had been expelled from UPNM and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The expelled officers were also ordered to pay compensation for the costs incurred during their studies.

The most serious case involved navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who died in 2017 after being tortured by his peers. Earlier this year, six former UPNM students were sentenced to death for their involvement in Zulfarhan’s death, after an appeals court overturned their initial prison sentences.

Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has also weighed in on the issue, stressing that the culture of bullying within Malaysian educational institutions is systemic and must be addressed urgently.

“It’s a small group that does not represent all students, but the culture allows it... a culture of thuggery, bullying, and gangsterism within the education system,” Mr Anwar said during an event at UPNM on 1 November. He further warned the education minister to take a firm stance on bullying, advising that authorities must not tolerate such behaviour.