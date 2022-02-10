Police called to reports of ‘body’ wrapped in plastic find wax doll

Malaysian police responded to a call that reported that a “body” was allegedly found in a plastic bag, and discovered a life-like doll instead.

Police in Malaysia’s Shah Alam city said they received the call on Tuesday from a waste management worker who reported to the authorities that a body had been found behind a motorcycle shop in the city’s Seksyen 27 area, reported The Star newspaper.

“A forensic team from Selangor police was immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigations,” said Baharudin Mat Taib of the Shah Alam police to reporters on Wednesday.

When police teams opened up the sheet and plastic, they found a wax doll instead of a dead body.

“We have classified the case as no offence disclosed, as we have found no criminal element in the case,” he said.

“The public has been advised not to speculate on images related to the case that have since been circulated on social media.”

The photos appeared to have first been uploaded on social media by a user named Hatim Jamaluddin.

The tweet has got over 10,000 retweets and over 14,000 likes.

Other photos of the “crime scene” were uploaded on Facebook as well.