Malaysian beauty queen stripped of title after viral holiday video

A Malaysian beauty queen lost her title after a video of her dancing on a holiday to Thailand went viral on social media.

Viru Nikah Terinsip, 24, also returned her title hours before Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan made the call to strip her of the crown.

Ms Terinsip was seen “dancing suggestively with scantily clad male dancers”, according to Asia One.

She won the Unduk Ngadau Johor title in 2023. The pageant is among the highlights of an annual harvest festival in Sabah and is held to commemorate the spirit of Huminodun, the mythological maiden believed to have a beautiful heart, mind and soul.

Confirming the move, Mr Kitingan said, “this would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person.

“There were a lot of mixed reactions, some saw the humour in her video, some sympathised, others were unhappy and complained. We [KDCA] do not want to be the target and attract unnecessary attention,” he said, according to The Star.

“We hope that she will accept this decision well. Let this serve as a warning to all Unduk Ngadaus to not repeat the mistake,” he added.

Renouncing her crown before the final decision was made, Ms Terinsip posted a video on social media saying she would like to return the title, “with honor and humbleness”.

"I joined the Unduk Ngadau competition by my own will and returned this title without coercion. I respect my decision,” she said according to The New Strait Times. “The title is not everything. It is about believing and valuing myself.”

“The title does not determine one’s perfection or success. I am not perfect,” she added, as she maintained “everyone makes mistakes”.

“I am thankful for all the beautiful words coming from netizens, and let’s focus on other issues and more forward,” she said.

“Most importantly, please leave my family and friends out as they are not involved in this matter. It is up to you whether you would accept [my explanation] or not, but this comes sincerely from my heart. Thank you for listening.”