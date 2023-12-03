For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least four people were killed after a powerful explosion tore through a gym at Mindanao State University in Marawi city in the Philippines on Sunday.

Another 42 people sustained injuries, according to Jenny Tamano, the spokesperson for the government.

The incident happened when several worshippers had gathered for a morning Mass in a gymnasium at the state-run Marawi State University in Marawi city on Sunday morning.

The blast caused panic among dozens of people who rushed to leave the victims bloodied and sprawled on the ground, said Taha Mandangan, security chief of the sprawling state-run campus.

“This is clearly an act of terrorism. It’s not a simple feud between two people. A bomb will kill everybody around,” Mr Mandangan told the Associated Press.

Marawi State University said it was “deeply saddened and appalled” by the “senseless and horrific” violence.

“Violence has no place in a civilised society, and it is particularly abhorrent in an institution of higher learning like MSU,” it said.

“We stand in solidarity with our Christian community and all those affected by this tragedy.”

