Ferry fire rages as coast guard rescues 120 passengers in the Philippines

A fire raged on a ferry off the coast of central Phillipines on Sunday, 18 June, prompting the rescue of at least 120 passengers.

The M/V Esperanza Star vessel was heading towards Tagbilaran City in Bohol province from the Port of Lazi in Siquijor province when it burst into flames.

Fishermen had evacuated passengers and crew before the Philippine Coast Guard arrived on scene.

The coast guard said that everyone on the ship was removed and no injuries were suffered.