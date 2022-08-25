Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained in Yangon, report says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband Htein Lin, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner who was sent to prison between 1998 and 2004, was detained as well.

The former UK ambassador and her husband have reportedly been charged with immigration offences, a person aware of the matter told the news agency, adding that the two were in custody.

Ms Bowman and her husband have been sent to Insein prison, an infamous jail on the outskirts of Yangon where the Junta administration have captured and sent several political prisoners.

It is not immediately clear for how long will Ms Bowman and her husband be detained by authorities.

Officials from Myanmar junta have not commented on the detention of the former British diplomat.

A British embassy spokesperson confirmed the arrest but did not give more details, including the name of the person detained.

“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance,” the spokesperson said.

This comes at the time Britain announced fresh sanctions against the Myanmar armed forces and military-linked companies on the 5th anniversary of its army’s campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya.

“The UK has announced a further round of sanctions to target military-linked businesses in Myanmar. Those being sanctioned include Star Sapphire Group of Companies, International Gateways Group of Companies Limited (IGG) and Sky One Construction Company Ltd,” the foreign affairs department said on Thursday.

It added that Myanmar’s military-linked companies are facing the action “in an effort to limit the military’s access to arms and revenue”.

The UK will also like to intervene in the Gambia v Myanmar International Court of Justice Case to support international justice efforts, the department said announcing Britain’s intention.

More than 10,000 Rohingyas were killed and 740,000 from the marginalised community were displaced into neighbouring country Bangladesh, according to a UN Fact Finding Mission report.

The UN report also accused Junta’s armed forces of engaging in a campaign of “sexual violence, grave violations against children, torture and village burnings”.

The UK foreign affairs department called the acts “hallmarks of a military acting with impunity”.

It added that the administration has observing “grave concern that they are employing these tactics in their current operations against pro-democracy groups in Myanmar”.

With inputs from agencies