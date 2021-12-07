Myanmar junta says ‘no one above the law’ after Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

Myanmar’s military junta on Tuesday said that the imprisonment of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed no one was “above the law”.

The junta's information minister Maung Maung Ohn, at a virtual briefing, said that Myanmar's judicial system was impartial and the Nobel Laureate was sentenced according to the law. The military took over the country by force in February this year, ousting Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government, and has since presided over a brutal and deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in detention on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. The 76-year-old was initially sentenced to four years in prison but the military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing reduced it to two years’ detention in her current location, according to the state TV report.

The National Unity Government, which is the country's shadow civilian administration, said after the verdict that the "brutal military junta" had shown that they "see themselves as above the law".

The NUG, a broad alliance of anti-coup groups that include members of Suu Kyi’s ousted ruling party, in a statement said: “The global community must further target sanctions against the military, their personnel, the businesses they own, and any known affiliates and intermediaries.”

President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years, and later saw this reduced to two years in detention.

