Pope, recovering from pneumonia, prays for quake-hit Southeast Asia

Pope Francis, recovering from a serious bout of pneumonia, has offered prayers for the victims of a devastating earthquake that struck Southeast Asia.

The 7.7 magnitude quake caused widespread destruction in Myanmar and also shook neighbouring Thailand, causing a state of emergency to be declared in both countries.

At least 81 people are missing and more than 100 people were confirmed dead by 3pm Friday.

The disaster unfolded as the Pope continued his convalescence at the Vatican following a five-week hospital stay for life-threatening double pneumonia.

"The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand," the Vatican said in a statement.

Since returning to the Vatican on Sunday, the 88-year-old pontiff has been undergoing physical and respiratory therapy, showing slight improvements in his speech and mobility.

Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome ( AP )

He continues treatment for a persistent fungal infection affecting his respiratory system.

The pontiff appeared weak and frail when he greeted the faithful from a balcony of the Gemelli Hospital last Sunday. He was later seen in the front seat of his white Fiat 500L wearing nasal tubes to receive supplemental oxygen.

At the Vatican, Francis is receiving oxygen around the clock, with high-pressure delivery through nasal tubes only for part of the night. He can go without for short periods if an activity requires it, Vatican sources said.

He has received no outside visitors since returning to his residence in the Domus Santa Marta, and is surrounded by his medical team and close collaborators. He spends his time resting, in prayer and continuing the work of his papacy, the Vatican said.

Doctors have said he needs to spend at least two months of rest and recovery, avoiding large gatherings, after the respiratory illness that included two serious crises that brought him near death.

The doctor who coordinated his hospital treatment, Dr Sergio Alfieri, said this week that the medical team briefly considered stopping treatment after a February 28 respiratory crisis, before deciding on an aggressive course that eventually beat the double pneumonia.