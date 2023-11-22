For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte said he might make a political comeback if his vice president daughter was impeached over £1.8m in confidential funds she reportedly spent in 11 days.

There have been efforts in the lower house of parliament to impeach vice president and education secretary Sara Duterte for her alleged use of the funds. The Commission on Audit revealed she spent £1.8m in 11 days.

She has also drawn scrutiny over her request for £9.3m in confidential funds for 2024, with at least one opposition lawmaker revealing there have been talks about her ouster.

"If you do that, I'll return to politics," Mr Duterte, known for his deadly anti-drugs crackdown, brash rhetoric, and unorthodox political style, told local broadcaster SMNI this week.

The 78-year-old former president announced his retirement from politics in 2021 after serving six years in office that was marred by controversies and protests. He stepped down as president in June 2022.

"It’s either I will run for senator or I will run for vice-president even if I’m old," he said, warning his opponents that the 2025 midterm elections were "just around the corner".

“Look, you don’t have a headache as of now. I will be forced to come out of retirement," he said.

"I do not lose anything. I am retired. If that [impeachment] happens and I am still alive and do not have dementia yet, I will run,” he said, adding that he would have to "defend" his daughter.

He claimed that the controversial fund did not come from Congress but from the office of the president. "You cannot go into a guessing game to just go into impeachment. For what? Intelligence fund? It was given to you. Why would you give it to me if I can’t spend it?” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr earlier clarified that Ms Duterte enjoyed his full support and that she "does not deserve" to be ousted from office. "We will make sure that this is something that we will pay very close attention to,” he said at a press conference.

When asked about the impeachment rumours, Ms Duterte said: "I believe I still have the trust of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Why? Because before he left, I asked him about the impeachment."

"He told me that it’s true that he knows about the impeachment,” Ms Duterte was quoted by Rappler as saying.