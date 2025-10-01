Philippines earthquake latest: Death toll rises to 69 after powerful 6.9-magnitude quake
Earthquake collapses homes, roads and public buildings in a region still reeling from a deadly storm just days earlier
At least 69 people have been killed after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu province in the central Philippines late on Tuesday, collapsing homes, roads and public buildings in a region still reeling from a deadly storm just days earlier.
Officials said 14 people died in the coastal city of Bogo, where a landslide buried shanties in a mountain village. Twelve others were killed in Medellin town after ceilings and walls of houses gave way, while five people, including three coast guard personnel and a firefighter, died in San Remigio when a basketball game was disrupted by the tremor and they were crushed by falling walls.
Rescue teams were struggling to reach cut-off villages amid cracked highways, damaged water systems and widespread power outages. Hundreds of residents spent the night in open fields, fearing aftershocks.
The quake’s epicentre was about 19km northeast of Bogo at a shallow depth of 5km. A brief tsunami warning was issued and later lifted.
Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro warned the full extent of the destruction may only become clear in daylight.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology briefly issued a tsunami warning and advised people to stay away from the coastlines of Cebu and the nearby provinces of Leyte and Biliran due to possible waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet).
No such waves were reported and the tsunami warning was lifted more than three hours later.
Devotees asked to avoid churches until structural assessment
Cebu's archbishop has asked for a structural assessment for all churches and rectories following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.
Rev Alberto S Uy also asked "parishes in the north that have been gravely affected" to "refrain from using their churches for the celebration of the Holy Mass until competent experts have certified the safety of the structures."
"We continue to pray to our Loving Father for calmness and strength in the midst of these trials," Rev Uy said in a statement.
"May the Lord shelter us under His wings, protect us from every harm, and guide us to safety and peace."
Cebu jolted by hundreds of aftershocks after 6.9-magnitude quake
Hundreds of aftershocks have jolted Cebu since the deadly earthquake struck last night.
At least 611 such tremors had been recorded, with most of them hitting Bogo City, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
Officials fear death toll could climb further
The death toll in the Philippines continues to rise as rescuers reach areas hit by landslides and collapsed homes they couldn't access overnight.
In Bogo City, where at least 14 residents were killed, disaster-mitigation officer Rex Ygot told the Associated Press that workers are trying to bring in a backhoe to speed up search efforts in a mountain village buried by rocks and mud.
"It's hard to move in the area because there are hazards," said another disaster mitigation officer, Glenn Ursal, adding some survivors have been taken to hospital.
Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro warned in a video posted on Facebook that the true scale of damage and casualties in northern towns will only become clear later.
"It could be worse than we think," she says.
Hundreds of residents in Bogo gather overnight in a grassy field near a fire station and refuse to return to their homes.
Multiple cities placed under 'state of calamity'
Several cities across Cebu, including Bogo, San Remigio, Tabuelan and Medellin, have been placed under a "state of calamity" following yesterday night’s 6.9-magnitude earthquake, allowing local authorities to tap emergency funds and speed up relief efforts.
Vice Governor Glenn Soco announced that after meeting with provincial leaders, they “officially declared the entire province under a State of Calamity.”
“This declaration is necessary to give our provincial government the ability to respond quickly and effectively. It allows us to mobilise resources, extend immediate assistance to affected families, and implement rehabilitation measures as we begin our recovery,” Soco said in a Facebook post.
Classes have been suspended throughout the province and telecommunications have also gone down in Bogo, San Remigio, and Daanbantayan.
Death toll rises to 69
The death toll from a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck central Philippines has risen to 69 in Cebu province, an official has said, according to Reuters news agency.
Civil defence deputy administrator Raffy Alejandro said at a briefing that the number remains "fluid" as more reports come in from responders.
