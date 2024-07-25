Jump to content

Oil spill detected as tanker carrying 1.5m litres of fuel capsizes and sinks near Philippines

Rescued crew members say marine tanker encountered rough seas before it capsized

Arpan Rai
Thursday 25 July 2024 05:26
File: Typhoon shuts down Philippine capital

A major oil spill is underway off the coast of the Philippines after a marine tanker carrying 1,500 tonnes of industrial fuel capsized early on Thursday morning, officials said.

One crew member aboard MT Terra Nova tanker has been reported missing, the country’s transportation secretary, Jaime Bautista, said.

A total of 17 crew members were present at the time of the tanker’s sinking when it hit rough seas off the Philippine coastal town of Limay in Bataan province.

“There is already an oil spill. Right now, we cannot dispatch our resources because of strong winds and high waves,” he said. The tanker was carrying 1,494 metric tonnes of industrial fuel at the time of the incident.

Authorities have launched a search for the missing sailor.

Philippine coast guard spokesperson Armando Balilo said the tanker had encountered rough seas before the ship capsized in the southeast Asian waters, citing the accounts of the rescued crew members. “We are racing against time. We will do our best to contain the fuel,” he said.

More follows

