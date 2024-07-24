Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1721797736

Typhoon Gaemi live: Taiwan braces for intensifying storm as flights cancelled, offices and schools shut down

Soldiers on standby as one of biggest typhoons for years forecast to hit Taiwan

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 24 July 2024 06:08
Live: Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi as flights cancelled, markets closed

Taiwan is bracing for Typhoon Gaemi today with financial markets closed, flights cancelled and offices shut for the day.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season, will make landfall on Taiwan’s northeast coast by early evening on Wednesday and move towards China’s Fujian province by Friday.

The military has 29,000 soldiers on standby as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast.

Schools and work were suspended across Taiwan, and Taipei’s usually busy streets were empty.

“Tomorrow, please stay at home,” Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an wrote on his Facebook page yesterday. “Gaemi, the first typhoon to make landfall this year, continues to strengthen.”

In Yilan county, the typhoon’s first landfall point, strong winds and rain shut down breakfast shops and cleared roads.

“This could be the biggest typhoon in recent years,” fishing boat captain Hung Chun told Reuters, adding Yilan’s Suao harbour was packed with boats seeking shelter.

Almost all domestic flights and 201 international flights are cancelled. Rail operations will stop, but high-speed trains will still run.

Over 2,000 people were evacuated from mountain areas due to landslide risks from heavy rain.

1721796871

Typhoon Gaemi could reach 'super typhoon' category before landfall

Typhoon Gaemi is expected to intensify further as it churns towards the northern part of Taiwan, where it is expected to make landfall later today.

The wind speed of the storm is already around 227 kph (141 mph) near its centre, with a status of a strong typhoon.

According to the Philippines'national forecaster Gaemi could still intensify further and may become a super typhoon over the next 8-9 hours before its landfall in Taiwan.

A super typhoon is a tropical cyclone with sustained surface winds of over 150mph (240kmh), which is comparable to a strong Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane.

Map shows expected arrival time and intensity of typhoon Gaemi, also known as Carina
Map shows expected arrival time and intensity of typhoon Gaemi, also known as Carina (PAGASA)
Stuti Mishra24 July 2024 05:54
1721794703

Typhoon Gaemi now equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane

Gaemi, which is churning towards Taiwan in the Philippines sea, had sustained wind speeds of 241 kilometres per hour, or 150 miles per hour, which would make it a Category 4 hurricane if it were in the Atlantic Ocean.

Stuti Mishra24 July 2024 05:18
1721793660

Eight killed as the Philippines battered by heavy rainfall and landslides

At least eight people are dead and more than 600,000 people displaced due to flooding and landslides in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Gaemi, which is locally called Carina.

The storm did not blow inland, but the intense rains they enhanced in the past five days have set off at least a dozen landslides and floods.

In the densely populated region around the Philippines capital Manila, government work and school classes were suspended today after rain flooded many areas overnight, trapping cars in rising floodwater and stranding people in their homes.

Streets flood from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi
Streets flood from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi (AP)
Stuti Mishra24 July 2024 05:01
1721792978

Typhoon Gaemi heads towards Taiwan

Taiwan is bracing for Typhoon Gaemi today with financial markets closed, flights cancelled and offices shut for the day.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season, will make landfall on Taiwan’s northeast coast by early evening on Wednesday and move towards China’s Fujian province by Friday.

Schools and work were suspended across Taiwan, and Taipei’s usually busy streets were empty.

“Tomorrow, please stay at home,” Taipei mayor Chiang Wan-an wrote on his Facebook page yesterday. “Gaemi, the first typhoon to make landfall this year, continues to strengthen.”

Stuti Mishra24 July 2024 04:49
1721792029

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Typhoon Gaemi which is barrelling towards Taiwan. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Stuti Mishra24 July 2024 04:33

