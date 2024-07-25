Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Typhoon Gaemi, the strongest storm to hit Taiwan in eight years, swept through the northern part of the island on Thursday, killing three people, injuring hundreds and causing widespread flooding.

It also caused power outages that reportedly affected half a million households.

The typhoon brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and a hazardous storm surge. It made landfall in Yilan county with sustained winds of up to 205kph, equivalent to a category 3 major hurricane in the Atlantic.

Gaemi is projected to cross the Taiwan Strait on Thursday and make landfall in China’s Fujian province, unleashing strong winds and heavy rain in an area already suffering from weeks of severe weather and flooding.

A cargo ship sailing off the southern city of Kaohsiung sank when Gaemi struck Taiwan, prompting a search for its nine crew members.

“We expect that the impact of the typhoon will be extended to four days until Friday,” Taiwan’s weather bureau chief Cheng Jia-ping said.

The island’s Central Meteorological Agency issued a typhoon warning for the entire island and president Lai Ching-te advised people to avoid travel as much as possible.

Nearly 8,000 people have been temporarily relocated across the island, reports said.

Li Li-chuan, 55, saw the roof of her restaurant blow off in the northeastern city of Suao.

“I was frightened,” she told Reuters. “It was the strongest in years. I was worried that the roof would hit other people.”

Gaemi also forced the military to modify the annual Han Kuang War Games. The exercises, the largest of their kind, are a key component of Taiwan’s military preparedness against potential threats from mainland China.

A man sweeps the mud off the alley following the floods brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in San Mateo town, Rizal province, Philippines, 25 July 2024 ( REUTERS )

In the Philippines, meanwhile, an oil tanker sank in the Manila Bay after encountering huge waves. The coast guard was reportedly working to determine whether the vessel was leaking oil, in what could be a major spill, after it rescued 16 of the 17 crew members in a nighttime operation.

The death toll from Gaemi, known locally as Carina, has risen to 22 in the Philippines due to drownings and landslides. Rescue and cleanup operations are ongoing, with three people still missing.

Though the typhoon did not directly hit the Philippines, it intensified monsoon rains, leading to widespread flooding in and around the capital Manila.

A street is flooded after Gaemi hit Kaohsiung in Taiwan on 25 July 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said over 770,000 people have been affected by the typhoon and the monsoon in the southern regions of the country.

He said 4,500 emergency personnel were on standby to assist with search and rescue work.

As the typhoon moved towards Fujian in China, it continued to bring heavy rain and disruptions, including flight and train cancellations, state media reported.

Authorities issued a red storm alert and activated the highest level of emergency response across the province. They also evacuated offshore construction projects and called ships back to shore.

Satellite imagery shows Gaemi churning towards southeastern China with remnants of the storm covering Taiwan on Thursday afternoon ( Himawari-9/PAGASA )

Although weakened, Gaemi is forecasted to make landfall in China on Thursday, with sustained winds ranging from 145 to 160 kph, comparable to a strong category 1 or low-end category 2 hurricane.

Meanwhile, north China is experiencing heavy rainfall from summer storms around a separate weather system, Reuters reported.

A child walks along a muddied road after it was flooded by rain brought by Gaemi ( Getty )

In Fujian, approximately 150,000 people, primarily from coastal fishing communities, have been relocated, according to state media. In Zhoushan, Zhejiang, officials suspended passenger waterway routes for up to three days as gale-force winds intensified.

In Japan, authorities in Okinawa’s southern island region have advised residents to “exercise strong vigilance” due to storms, high waves, and flooding.

Additional reporting by agencies.