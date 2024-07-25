Typhoon Gaemi latest: Cargo ship sinks off Taiwan as typhoon death toll hits 25, with China next in sights
Gaemi is now heading toward Fuzhou in China’s Fujian province
Typhoon Gaemi is now approaching the Chinese mainland after pounding Taiwan, where it flooded streets, knocked out power and killed at least three people.
The typhoon had already killed 22 people in the Philippines on its way past that country, adding to flooding and landslides from already high monsoon rainfall, and taking the total death toll from the storm up to 25.
A cargo ship off Taiwan and an oil tanker off the Philippines sank on Thursday morning, both in rough seas. In the Philippines authorities are searching for a missing crew member, and warn they face a “race against time” to contain a huge oil spill that is heading for Manila.
In Taiwan, schools, offices and financial markets remained closed for a second day on Thursday as officials assessed the damage from Gaemi.
The storm has weakened after landfall in Taiwan but is still packing maximum sustained winds of 140kmh near the centre and gusts up to 215kmh, equivalent to a category 3 hurricane.
Emergency responses were put in place and flights and trains have been cancelled in Fujian as the typhoon is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gale force winds to parts of southeast China that have already been soaked in rain for days.
How Typhoon Gaemi's movement surprised experts
Typhoon Gaemi's unexpected behaviour before slamming into Taiwan surprised many experts.
The typhoon was originally moving directly toward the northeastern coast of Taiwan.
But radar data showed that instead of hitting the coast immediately, Gaemi performed a full loop just offshore.
This means that instead of hitting the coast immediately, it circled around the area before eventually making landfall.
This unusual movement captured the attention of meteorologists and weather experts around the world.
Nahel Belgherze, who shared videos and updates about extreme weather events on X, called it "absolutely wild stuff".
The reason behind this unexpected loop is Taiwan's rugged and mountainous terrain. The island's mountainous landscape can significantly influence the path of typhoons, causing them to alter their course or slow down.
In Gaemi's case, the interaction with the mountainous geography led to its looping pattern, deviating from its initial trajectory.
This phenomenon is not unprecedented; similar looping patterns have been observed with other typhoons affecting Taiwan. The island's unique geography often causes these dramatic changes in storm behaviour, adding an extra layer of complexity to forecasting and tracking such powerful weather systems.
A powerful typhoon is churning towards the southeastern coast of China after pounding Taiwan and flooding the Philippines.
Typhoon Gaemi, also known as Typhoon Carina in the Philippines, made landfall in Taiwan in the early hours of Thursday as the worst storm in eight years.
The typhoon was moving over the Taiwan Strait on Thursday towards mainland China’s Fujian province, where it is expected to make landfall later, bringing more strong winds and downpours to a country already hit hard by weeks of extreme rain and deadly flooding.
See the path of the typhoon here:
Chinese weather forecasters say Typhoon Gaemi’s impact will be felt by a wide region, including areas not directly on its path
Taiwan has seen flooding in low-lying areas, along with landslides and damage to homes and shops after Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on the island.
Offices and schools in Taiwan were closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday and people were urged to stay home and away from the coastline.
Read more:
Death toll rises to 22 in Philippines
The death toll from adverse weather brought by Typhoon Gaemi rose to 22 in the Philippines today as a result of more drownings and landslides.
Authorities continue to face challenges in rescue and clean up operations, and at least three people are still missing, according to police.
Gaemi, called Carina in the Philippines, did not make landfall in that archipelago but enhanced its seasonal monsoon rains.
In the densely populated region around the Philippine capital, government work and school classes were suspended after rains flooded many areas.
Roads were inundated, houses of muddied and people were seen wading through waist deep water in and around Manila.
The storm’s effects were expected to continue into Friday as it moved in a northwestern direction toward mainland China.
Tanker carrying 1.5m litres of fuel capsizes
A major oil spill is underway off the coast of the Philippines after a tanker ship carrying 1.5m litres of industrial fuel capsized early on Thursday morning, officials said.
One crew member aboard the MT Terra Nova has been reported missing, the country’s transportation secretary Jaime Bautista said.
Arpan Rai has more:
Philippine oil tanker sinks in Manila Bay, raising concerns about a possible major spill
A Philippine oil tanker has sunk in Manila Bay after encountering huge waves, and the coast guard is working to determine whether the vessel is leaking oil — in what could be a major spill — after it rescued 16 of 17 crew members in a nighttime operation
In photos: Muddied homes and flooded streets in Philippines after relentless rainfall
Typhoon Gaemi tracker: Where is the storm and when is it making landfall in China?
On Thursday morning, Typhoon Gaema was churning closer to China’s sotheastern coast, expected to make landfall by Thursday evening.
The storm has weakened after making landfall in Taiwan but it was still a typhoon, equivalent to a category 3 hurricane.
According to the latest update from the Philippines weather bureau, the storm has moved out of the Philippines’ area of responsibility, an area of the ocean monitored by the Philippines for storms and typhoons.
It was moving westward at 20kmh with maximum sustained winds of 140kmh near the centre and gustiness up to 215kmh.
The typhoon will be making landfall in Fuzhou in China’s Fujian province and then move inwards after weakening to a tropical depression.
Chinese city suspends passenger ferries as Typhoon Gaemi approaches
China's Wenzhou city has suspended 49 scheduled passenger ferry journeys due to the imminent threat posed by Typhoon Gaemi, state media reported.
The decision comes as part of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and maritime operations, officials were quoted as saying.
Flights and trains have also been cancelled in Fujian as the typhoon brings heavy rainfall and gale force winds.
Most flights were cancelled at airports in Fuzhou and Quanzhou in Fujian, and Wenzhou in Zhejiang, according to the VariFlight app.
Guangzhou rail officials suspended some trains that pass through typhoon-affected areas, according to CCTV.
Oil spill in Philippines as tanker carrying 1,500 tonnes of fuel capsizes
An oil tanker has capsized off the coast of Limay in the Philippines early this morning, causing a significant oil spill.The vessel, MT Terra Nova, was carrying 1,494 metric tonnes of industrial fuel.
The Philippine Coast Guard is investigating the incident to determine if it is linked to Typhoon Gaemi.
Transportation secretary Jaime Bautista confirmed the incident, noting that strong winds and high waves have hindered immediate response efforts.
Of the 17 crew members aboard, 16 have been rescued, while one remains missing. A search operation is underway.
“There was no weather disturbance in the vicinity waters when the maritime incident occurred,” Coast Guard spokesperson Armando Balilo, said.
The authorities are working to address the environmental impact of the spill as rescue and investigation efforts continue.
China activates emergency plans as Typhoon Gaemi moves closer
Chinese weather forecasters said Gaemi will pass through Fujian province later on Thursday and head inland, gradually moving northward with less intensity.
But weather forecasters are expecting heavy rain in many areas as it tracks north.
Government officials have already prepared for heavy rain and flooding, raising advisories and warnings in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang.
In Fujian, government officials have relocated about 150,000 people, mainly from coastal fishing communities, state media reported.
As gale force winds picked up, officials in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province suspended passenger waterway routes for up to three days.
Most flights were cancelled at airports in Fuzhou and Quanzhou in Fujian, and Wenzhou in Zhejiang, according to the VariFlight app.
Guangzhou rail officials suspended some trains that pass through typhoon-affected areas, according to CCTV.
Meanwhile, north China is experiencing heavy rain from summer storms around a separate weather system.
Officials in capital Beijing upgraded and issued a red warning late on Wednesday night for torrential rain expected through most of Thursday, according to Chinese state media.
Some areas have already experienced heavy rain and emergency plans were activated, with more than 25,000 people evacuated, according to Beijing Daily.
Some train services were also suspended at the Beijing West Railway Station, state media said.
The Beijing Fangshan District Meteorological Observatory expects that by 10am (2am GMT) many parts of the city will have more than 150mm (6 inches) of rainfall in six hours, and in some other areas more than 200mm (8 inches) in 24 hours, state television reported.
