Philippines typhoon Rai: Month-old baby rescued to safety in a tub
Three people have died, while 332,000 people were evacuated from high-risk villages
A one-month-old baby was taken to safety in a laundry tub by emergency workers through raging floodwaters as super typhoon Rail wreaked havoc in the Philippines, leaving three people dead and several displaced.
As winds and continuous downpour lashed the island nations, coastguards in the southern city of Cagayan de Oro were seen rescuing the baby as they waded through chest-deep waters. Two rescuers shielded the baby from rain and winds with an umbrella.
Search and rescue operations are underway after the typhoon barreled through the island as a Category 5 storm and weakened to Category 3 on Thursday.
Social media images showed ferocious winds ripping off roofs, forcing trees down and towns being submerged in water. Others showed people carrying a coffin down a flooded road in San Vicente.
At least 300,000 villagers fled to safety before the strong typhoon struck. It caused widespread power outages, broken bridges, and fallen trees.
Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo city said: “I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit.”
He said that at least one person was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies