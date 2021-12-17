Philippines typhoon Rai: Month-old baby rescued to safety in a tub

Three people have died, while 332,000 people were evacuated from high-risk villages

Shweta Sharma
Friday 17 December 2021 14:26
Comments
One-month-old baby rescued from flood as Typhoon Rai hits Philippines

A one-month-old baby was taken to safety in a laundry tub by emergency workers through raging floodwaters as super typhoon Rail wreaked havoc in the Philippines, leaving three people dead and several displaced.

As winds and continuous downpour lashed the island nations, coastguards in the southern city of Cagayan de Oro were seen rescuing the baby as they waded through chest-deep waters. Two rescuers shielded the baby from rain and winds with an umbrella.

Search and rescue operations are underway after the typhoon barreled through the island as a Category 5 storm and weakened to Category 3 on Thursday.

Social media images showed ferocious winds ripping off roofs, forcing trees down and towns being submerged in water. Others showed people carrying a coffin down a flooded road in San Vicente.

A handout picture made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows PCG personnel evacuating residents living along a coastline in the Caraga region, southern Philippines

(EPA)

Recommended

At least 300,000 villagers fled to safety before the strong typhoon struck. It caused widespread power outages, broken bridges, and fallen trees.

Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo city said: “I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit.”

He said that at least one person was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in