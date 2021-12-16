People have been filmed carrying a coffin down a flooded round after Typhoon Rai caused flooded and devastation.

The category-5 storm resulted in tens of thousands being evacuated from their homes while schools and workplaces were shut across Agusan del Sur.

One clip captured two people carrying a coffin across a shin-deep flooded street while battling rushing floodwaters.

The entire road was seen covered with a rushing river of water.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h (121 mph) near its centre.

