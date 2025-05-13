Rodrigo Duterte wins mayoral seat from Hague prison cell in Philippines elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has won the mayorship of the city of Davao, despite being in detention thousands of miles away in The Hague for alleged crimes against humanity, according to preliminary results.

After 80 per cent of the votes were counted, an unofficial and partial tally showed Mr Duterte, 80, won 537,775 votes, 53 per cent of the total votes cast as of 8am local time on Tuesday.

It was eight times more votes than his closest rival, Karlo Nograles.

The mid-term elections are seen as a referendum on a fierce feud between president Ferdinand Marcos and impeached vice-president Sara Duterte.

With the two not running themselves, it is a proxy battle between the Duterte and Marcos dynasties in an election that could redraw the political map of power in the country of 110 million.

Mr Duterte was arrested by the International Criminal Court in March and brought to The Hague over his bloody "war on drugs" that killed thousands of people, giving him a reputation as a crime-buster that earned him the nicknames "Duterte Harry" and "the Punisher".

open image in gallery Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte takes an oath as he attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is alleged his administration oversaw the execution of around 4,000 people during anti-drug operations in the country. Most of those killed were poor Filipinos living in urban areas. Human rights groups have long said that the actual number of dead could be far higher.

While the families of those killed and human rights groups called it a long-overdue victory against impunity, analysts have said his arrest has only hardened support for him and his family, in Davao and beyond.

Congratulatory messages poured into Mr Duterte’s old Facebook account with many expecting his return from The Hague.

"Congratulations, Tatay (father) D! Let's bring him home," read one of the comments.

Davao remains a stronghold of the Duterte family where the 80-year-old served as the mayor of Davao City for over two decades and launched his anti-drug campaign.

The former president's two sons were also set to win posts on Monday, one reelected congressman and the other winning the contest for Davao vice mayor and likely to serve in his father's absence.

open image in gallery Detainees held at the Manila City Jail vote during the mid-term election ( AFP via Getty Images )

Two of his most loyal aides, including the police chief in charge of enforcing his drug war, have been reelected to the country’s senate.

However, the fate of Mr Duterte’s daughter, vice president Sara Duterte, hangs in the balance as the allies of Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr looked set to win at least half of the available Senate seats.

Ms Duterte, who is widely expected to run in the presidential election in 2028, is facing an impeachment trial and the prospect of being banned from politics for life.

Mr Marcos' allies were on course for half of the 12 available seats in the 24-member Senate, likely guaranteeing support for his policy agenda after the dramatic collapse of his once formidable alliance with Ms Duterte.

Asked earlier on Monday about her father's likely victory, she said plans would be made for him to be sworn in as mayor.

"The ICC lawyer said once we get proclamation papers, we will discuss how he can take oath," she said.