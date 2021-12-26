Charity group Save the Children has temporarily suspended operations in parts of Myanmar after two staff members went missing in a Friday attack that left at least 35 dead.

The staff members were reportedly travelling to their villages in conflict-torn eastern Kayah state for a holiday when they were caught up in a violent attack, the UK-based organisation said in a statement on Saturday.

The group accused the country’s ruling military of forcing people out of their vehicles and arresting and killing some of them.

“We have confirmation that their [staff members] private vehicle was attacked and burned out. The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies,” the statement read.

Inger Ashing, the nonprofit’s chief executive, said in the statement that attacks against aid workers should not be tolerated.

“We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar,” Ms Ashing said.

“Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing but attacks against aid workers cannot be tolerated,” she added.

The charity said it had suspended operations in Kayah, parts of the neighbouring Karen state and in the Magway region.

At least 35 charred bodies were discovered in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town on Christmas morning.

Some of the bodies were those of the elderly, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.

The burnt vehicles in Hpruso town in Myanmar’s Kayah state (KARENNI NATIONALITIES DEFENSE FO)

The Myanmar military, which wrested power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, has been accused of carrying out the carnage.

Army troops had fired on and killed an unspecified number of “terrorists with weapons” from armed opposition forces fighting the military government in the village, state-run media reported.

The charge was denied by rebel groups in the region that are opposed to junta rule. They said the military had killed civilians.

“We don’t know exactly how many women, men and children are among those burned. Some became ashes, some others were charred. The [bodies] were no longer recognisable or identifiable when we saw them,” a commander of Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF), a rebel group fighting military rule, told independent news agency Myanmar Now.

Photos shared by Karenni Human Rights Group on social media showed the charred remains of several bodies lying on burnt-out trucks.

“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The south Asian country is grappling with civil strife ever since the junta wrested power after alleging fraud in a November election that Ms Suu Kyi’s party had won. Independent observers had insisted that the ballot was fair.

Civilians have since been taking up arms in protest and have demanded the restoration of democracy.

The National Unity Government, a broad alliance of anti-coup organisations that include members of Ms Suu Kyi’s ousted ruling party, has backed the training and formation of militias called the People’s Defence Forces and has declared a nationwide rebellion against the junta.