Singapore Airlines: One person killed and multiple injured in severe turbulence on flight from UK

Thai media have reported that around 30 people have been injured

Holly Evans
Tuesday 21 May 2024 11:52
One passenger has reportedly been killed and several others have been injured after a flight from London to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence.

The Singapore Airlines flight was forced to carry out an emergency landing in Thailand, where it made an emergency landing shortly before 4pm local time.

The flight departed from Heathrow airport on Monday evening before hitting bad weather conditions, with Thai media reporting that 30 people have been injured.

In a statement on Facebook, the airline said: “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Were you or anyone you know onboard this flight? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

The flight had been due to arrive at the Singapore Changi airport at 6.10pm local time, but encountered clear air turbulence over the Bay of Bengal, just south of the southern tip of Myanmar.

Thai authorities have despatched ambulances and emergency teams to the airport, while images on social media show medical personnel surrounding the plane.

The region is currently experiencing extreme tropical thunderstorms, causing it to land at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

More follows on this breaking news story

