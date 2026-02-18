Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singapore is courting Americans with a state-backed matchmaking campaign that swaps dating apps for advice from “aunties” for a date in the city-state.

In a Valentine season competition dubbed “Aunties, Not Algorithms”, Singapore’s tourism board invited singles in the US to apply for a blind date in the city state, with their match chosen not by software but a trio of self-styled aunties – comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, astrologer-matchmaker Aliza Kelly, and actor Tan Kheng Hua.

In Singapore, as across much of Asia, “auntie” is an informal term for older women who occupy a familiar social role as community fixtures and, often, self-appointed advisors on everything from career to marriage.

According to an announcement by the tourism board, the winning pair will be flown to Singapore for a four-night trip built around an “auntie-approved” first date. The itinerary for the couple will include return flights, hotel accommodation and a Singaporean cooking class with the Michelin-starred chef Malcolm.

The competition is aimed at singles aged 21 and above who are legal residents of the US. Applicants are required to submit personal details and a short video explaining why they should be chosen. The panel of aunties will review the entries and select two winners for the trip.

The contest is open for applications until 13 March.

“I’ve heard the dating horror stories. From doomscrolling to awkward small talk to people ghosting you. I do not want anyone to suffer that anymore,” Okatsuka said, explaining the motivation for the competition.

“Becoming an auntie to help someone skip the apps and land an epic first date in Singapore – a place full of amazing food, culture, and personality – is an honour! I'm here to report for duty."

While the campaign’s tone is playful, it fits squarely within Singapore’s broader strategy of using pop culture to drive tourism. The tourism board routinely works with popular artists on projects that can organically feature the city.

Last year, BTS member Jin filmed scenes for his single “Don’t Say You Love Me” at Singaporean landmarks including Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay in partnership with the tourism board.

Jisoo of Blackpink shot her music video “Your Love” at Mandai’s wildlife parks. Coldplay’s music video for “Man in The Moon” was also shot across the city.

State-backed matchmaking isn’t new to Singapore. As far back as 1984, the city’s government established the Social Development Unit to encourage social interaction and marriage among graduates amid concerns about a demographic decline.